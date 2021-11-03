IronRidge Resources’ (IRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

IronRidge Resources stock opened at GBX 21.15 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.24. The stock has a market cap of £121.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43. IronRidge Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

About IronRidge Resources

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

