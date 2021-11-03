IronRidge Resources’ (IRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.
IronRidge Resources stock opened at GBX 21.15 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.24. The stock has a market cap of £121.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43. IronRidge Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37).
About IronRidge Resources
