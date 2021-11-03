iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,009.95 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,817. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 3,659.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 37.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iRobot by 86.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

