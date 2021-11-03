iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

