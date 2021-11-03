Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 133,975 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,117% compared to the typical volume of 2,568 call options.

Chegg stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 383,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,456. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. Chegg has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.