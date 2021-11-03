Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%.

XENT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,190. The stock has a market cap of $903.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

