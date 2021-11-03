Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 25,408 shares.
ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $659.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
