Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

