Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) released its earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IART traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. 1,272,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,325. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.