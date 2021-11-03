Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

IBP traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.26. 310,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

