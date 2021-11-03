Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NSP traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

