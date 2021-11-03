Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 1,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,718. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,197 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.