Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $23,598.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

