Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

