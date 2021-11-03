Insider Selling: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,155. The company has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 317,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.