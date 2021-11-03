Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 22,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $639,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 695,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

