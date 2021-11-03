Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 1,486,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,851. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.