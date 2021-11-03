Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.