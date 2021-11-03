Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

