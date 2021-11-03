Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells 15,986 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $307.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.94 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

