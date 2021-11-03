Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95.

On Monday, September 13th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,210 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 69,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

