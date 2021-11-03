Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

