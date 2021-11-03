Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 1,830,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

