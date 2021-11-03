Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $325,621.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00084883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00073777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.24 or 0.99746549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.26 or 0.07245252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance's official Twitter account is @coingecko

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

