Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMPL. Cowen increased their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 7,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

