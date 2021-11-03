Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million to $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

