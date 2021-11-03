ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 102,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

