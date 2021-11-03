ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of ICF International stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 102,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07.
In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
