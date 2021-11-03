Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.75 ($13.82).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.