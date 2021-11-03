IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 520,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

