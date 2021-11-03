Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.02 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $5.02 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $63,227.14 or 1.00313158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00079999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,020.54 or 0.99985366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.33 or 0.07228856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.