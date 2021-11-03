Humanscape Trading Up 1.3% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $167.80 million and approximately $87.55 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

