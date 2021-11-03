HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.39.

HP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,754. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

