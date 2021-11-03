Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $155.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after buying an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,191,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

