Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Hill-Rom has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $155.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.