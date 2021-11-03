Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Holdings Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream makes up 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,054. The firm has a market cap of $623.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

