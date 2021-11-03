Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.