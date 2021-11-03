Head to Head Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A The Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50

The Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $38.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 29.74 -$5.32 million N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.82 $40.88 million $1.26 31.79

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% The Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04%

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.