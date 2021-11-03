Head to Head Comparison: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.95 $213.70 million $9.06 9.57

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 1 7 11 0 2.53

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $112.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

