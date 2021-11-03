Head-To-Head Comparison: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -31.33% -76.80% -11.02% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PROS and Nexters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 5.35 -$76.98 million ($1.26) -24.14 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Nexters has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROS and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Nexters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexters beats PROS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

