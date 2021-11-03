Head to Head Comparison: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rezolute alerts:

25.7% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rezolute and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Rezolute presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 290.77%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.90 million ($2.72) -2.43 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.86 billion 8.24 $859.10 million $0.68 122.85

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -87.55% -68.61% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0.86% 2.02% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Rezolute has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Rezolute on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.