Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.