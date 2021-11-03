Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HSC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

