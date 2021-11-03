Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of HSC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.