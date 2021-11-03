Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,273. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.95, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

