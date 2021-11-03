Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 22,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 5,430,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 236,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 49.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.