Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

HLNE stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 169,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $112.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

