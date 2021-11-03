H2O Innovation (HEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect H2O Innovation to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$201.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

