Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 30,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $7,471,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

