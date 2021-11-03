Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.54

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.54 and last traded at $205.54, with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

