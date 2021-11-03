GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenSky by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 125,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

