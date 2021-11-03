Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 5.9%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 3,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

