Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 5.9%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 3,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.
In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
