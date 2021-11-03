GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

