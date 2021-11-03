Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Downgraded to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$4.85 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. NBF lowered Golden Star Resources to a tender rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Shares of GSC stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.55 million and a PE ratio of -45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

